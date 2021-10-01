Tolerance.ca
COVID vaccines for teenagers: what UK parents need to know amid a new wave of misinformation

By Michael Head, Senior Research Fellow in Global Health, University of Southampton
The UK has approved giving one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to all children aged 12-15, with vaccines largely being given within the education system. Schools are helping coordinate the rollout, including the consent process. Under-16s need parental consent to have the vaccine.

Unfortunately, schools, parents and teenagers have also become the victims of anti-vaccination misinformation campaigns. For example, a


