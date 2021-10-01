Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Millions at Risk as Ethiopia Expels UN Officials

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An organizer asks displaced Tigrayans to queue as they wait to receive food at a school in Mekele, in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, May 5, 2021. © 2021 Ben Curtis/AP Images The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting today to consider its response to yesterday’s decision by Ethiopia’s federal government to declare seven senior UN officials as “persona non grata,” unwelcome in the country. The stakes couldn’t be higher. The government’s expulsion of people leading the humanitarian response in the country and documenting human rights abuses…


© Human Rights Watch -


