“The courage and struggle of Myanmar’s reporters must not be forgotten”

By DBastard
NewsEight months to the day after the military coup in Myanmar on 1 February, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is providing an update on the terror to which reporters in the field are being subjected, along with video testimony by one of the heroic reporters who, despite all the danger, is still covering this story. In the space of eight months, Myanmar’s military have succeeded in overtaking the Saudi and North Korean dictatorships in the ranking of the world’s biggest jailers of journalists.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


