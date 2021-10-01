Monsoons make deserts bloom in the US Southwest, but climate change is making these summer rainfalls more extreme and erratic
By Diana Zamora-Reyes, PhD Candidate in Hydrology, University of Arizona
Christopher L. Castro, Professor of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, University of Arizona
Monsoons are weather patterns that bring thunderstorms and heavy rains to hot, dry areas when warm, moist ocean air moves inland. They’re challenging to forecast, especially in a changing climate.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, October 1st 2021