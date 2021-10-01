Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodian reporter sentenced to a year in prison two days after being arrested

By DBastard
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the sham justice to which a local reporter in southwestern Cambodia’s Koh Kong province was subjected at the ruling party’s behest in a blatant political reprisal after he reported that the authorities were seizing land from people who had farmed it for years. It is hard to imagine a more summary form of justice.


© Reporters without borders -


