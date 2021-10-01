Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Do you really need more petrol, or toilet paper? There are better ways to take control in a crisis

By Cathrine Jansson-Boyd, Reader in Consumer Psychology, Anglia Ruskin University
As continued panic buying will only perpetuate any fuel shortages, it’s important to think about what can be done to curb it.


