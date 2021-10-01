Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

3 reasons people with power are more likely to make bad decisions

By Daniel de Zilva, Risk Culture Expert, Macquarie University
Feeling powerful makes us more prone to overvaluing our own perspective, dismissing the expertise of others, and failing to recognise limitations.


© The Conversation -


