Human Rights Observatory

Stadiums, bushfires and a pandemic: how will Gladys Berejiklian be remembered as premier?

By David Clune, Honorary Associate, Government and International Relations, University of Sydney
Gladys Berejiklian will be remembered as premier of NSW for her resilience, level-headedness, crisis management skills, and administrative competence — and, of course, the ICAC investigation that toppled her.

Decent, determined and hard-working, she was unflappable in adversity.

Berejiklian leaves a legacy of economic achievement and major infrastructure creation. She achieved a major milestone both personally and for women by…


© The Conversation -


