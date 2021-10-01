Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Promotions for Morrison allies in post-Porter ministerial reshuffle

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Scott Morrison has promoted two of his closest allies in a reshuffle that follows Christian Porter’s recent departure from the ministry. Immigration minister Alex Hawke moves from the outer ministry into…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 3 reasons people with power are more likely to make bad decisions
~ Stadiums, bushfires and a pandemic: how will Gladys Berejiklian be remembered as premier?
~ Berejiklian's downfall derailed a career built on accountability and control. Now, who will replace her?
~ Gladys Berejiklian quits premiership amid ICAC inquiry into links with former MP
~ As a NSW premier falls and SA guts its anti-corruption commission, what are the lessons for integrity bodies in Australia?
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Severely Restrict Media
~ UAE: Tolerance Narrative a Sham
~ Emmanuel Macron sets up mission to counter disinformation and conspiracy theories
~ CIA planned to abduct and assassinate Julian Assange
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the Nationals and climate policy, the push for independent candidates, and Malcolm Turnbull
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter