Indigenous knowledge and the persistence of the 'wilderness' myth
By Michael-Shawn Fletcher, Associate Professor in Biogeography, The University of Melbourne
Lisa Palmer, Associate Professor, School of Geography, The University of Melbourne
Rebecca Hamilton, Postdoctoral Fellow, Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History
Wolfram Dressler, Senior Fellow, Development Geography, The University of Melbourne
Aboriginal people view so-called wilderness as sick, neglected land. This runs counter to the view of wilderness as pristine and healthy, which underpins non-Indigenous conservation efforts.
- Thursday, September 30, 2021