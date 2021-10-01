Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new study of artist Ian Fairweather considers how Chinese ideas influenced this wanderer and adventurer

By Joanna Mendelssohn, Principal Fellow (Hon), Victorian College of the Arts, University of Melbourne. Editor in Chief, Design and Art of Australia Online, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Claire Roberts new book on Ian Fairweather looks at the influence of China on his art and ideas, and concludes the ‘Australian artist’ was free of any national allegiance.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Emmanuel Macron sets up mission to counter disinformation and conspiracy theories
~ CIA planned to abduct and assassinate Julian Assange
~ Tornado rips through western NSW — what are tornadoes and what do we need to know?
~ Sport and physical activity play important roles for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, but there are barriers to participation
~ How COVID health advice and modelling has been opaque, slow to change and politicised in Australia
~ Marine heatwaves during winter could have dire impacts on New Zealand fisheries and herald more summer storms
~ Another Mexican journalist murdered, sixth this year
~ Bouteflika ruled for two decades: his legacy will haunt Algerians for many years to come
~ CGI influencers: when the 'people' we follow on social media aren't human
~ Friday essay: on birds — feathered messengers from deep time
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter