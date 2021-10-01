A new study of artist Ian Fairweather considers how Chinese ideas influenced this wanderer and adventurer
By Joanna Mendelssohn, Principal Fellow (Hon), Victorian College of the Arts, University of Melbourne. Editor in Chief, Design and Art of Australia Online, The University of Melbourne
Claire Roberts new book on Ian Fairweather looks at the influence of China on his art and ideas, and concludes the ‘Australian artist’ was free of any national allegiance.
- Thursday, September 30, 2021