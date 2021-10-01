Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sport and physical activity play important roles for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, but there are barriers to participation

By Rona Macniven, Research Fellow, UNSW
Bridget Allen, Research assistant, Neuroscience Research Australia
John Evans, Professor, Indigenous Health Education, University of Technology Sydney
Physical activity and sport are important in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures. However, there are barriers to these activities for some communities. How can this be addressed?


© The Conversation -


