Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How COVID health advice and modelling has been opaque, slow to change and politicised in Australia

By William Bowtell, Adjunct professor, Kirby Institute for Infection and Immunity, UNSW
Share this article
In a recent article, The Australian’s health reporter asked: “has any modelling put forward by scientific institutes throughout the pandemic ever proved accurate?”

It’s a good question but the answer lies in understanding the truth about modelling — it cannot predict the future.

Rather, it’s a process that identifies variables most likely to shape the course of, say, a pandemic and to quantify their…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Emmanuel Macron sets up mission to counter disinformation and conspiracy theories
~ CIA planned to abduct and assassinate Julian Assange
~ Tornado rips through western NSW — what are tornadoes and what do we need to know?
~ A new study of artist Ian Fairweather considers how Chinese ideas influenced this wanderer and adventurer
~ Sport and physical activity play important roles for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, but there are barriers to participation
~ Marine heatwaves during winter could have dire impacts on New Zealand fisheries and herald more summer storms
~ Another Mexican journalist murdered, sixth this year
~ Bouteflika ruled for two decades: his legacy will haunt Algerians for many years to come
~ CGI influencers: when the 'people' we follow on social media aren't human
~ Friday essay: on birds — feathered messengers from deep time
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter