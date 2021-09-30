Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Marine heatwaves during winter could have dire impacts on New Zealand fisheries and herald more summer storms

By João Marcos Azevedo Correia de Souza, MetOcean Solutions Science Manager of the Research and Development Team. Moana Project Science Lead, MetService — Te Ratonga Tirorangi
Amandine Schaeffer, UNSW
Jonathan Gardner, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Robert Smith, University of Otago
Share this article
The oceans around New Zealand are warming faster in winter than in summer. During the winter of 2021, most coastal areas were warmer than usual, and this is likely to bring more storms during summer.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Another Mexican journalist murdered, sixth this year
~ Bouteflika ruled for two decades: his legacy will haunt Algerians for many years to come
~ CGI influencers: when the 'people' we follow on social media aren't human
~ Friday essay: on birds — feathered messengers from deep time
~ Vital Signs: Evergrande may survive, but for its executives expect a fate worse than debt
~ Old, goopy museum specimens can tell fascinating stories of wildlife history. Finally, we can read them
~ Australia has ranked last in an international gender pay gap study — here are 3 ways to do better
~ 'Are you double dosed?' How to ask friends and family if they're vaccinated, and how to handle it if they say no
~ US Government Should End Child Labor at Home
~ Tunisia’s new prime minister asked to prioritise safeguards for press freedom
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter