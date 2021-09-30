Marine heatwaves during winter could have dire impacts on New Zealand fisheries and herald more summer storms
By João Marcos Azevedo Correia de Souza, MetOcean Solutions Science Manager of the Research and Development Team. Moana Project Science Lead, MetService — Te Ratonga Tirorangi
Amandine Schaeffer, UNSW
Jonathan Gardner, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Robert Smith, University of Otago
The oceans around New Zealand are warming faster in winter than in summer. During the winter of 2021, most coastal areas were warmer than usual, and this is likely to bring more storms during summer.
