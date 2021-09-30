Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Another Mexican journalist murdered, sixth this year

By stagiaire-ameriques
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on local and federal authorities to conduct an exemplary investigation into this week’s murder of a journalist in Cuernavaca, in the central Mexican state of Morelos, and to ensure that those who ordered this apparent contract killing are brought to justice.Manuel González Reyes had just finished having lunch in the Patios de la Estación district of Cuernavaca on the afternoon of 28 September when he was gunned down by two men on a mo


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Bouteflika ruled for two decades: his legacy will haunt Algerians for many years to come
~ CGI influencers: when the 'people' we follow on social media aren't human
~ Friday essay: on birds — feathered messengers from deep time
~ Vital Signs: Evergrande may survive, but for its executives expect a fate worse than debt
~ Old, goopy museum specimens can tell fascinating stories of wildlife history. Finally, we can read them
~ Australia has ranked last in an international gender pay gap study — here are 3 ways to do better
~ 'Are you double dosed?' How to ask friends and family if they're vaccinated, and how to handle it if they say no
~ US Government Should End Child Labor at Home
~ Tunisia’s new prime minister asked to prioritise safeguards for press freedom
~ The hidden history of the Black British soundtrack to football
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter