Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

CGI influencers: when the 'people' we follow on social media aren't human

By Francesca Sobande, Lecturer in Digital Media Studies, Cardiff University
Share this article
Social media influencers – people famous primarily for posting content online – are often accused of presenting artificial versions of their lives. But one group in particular is blurring the line between real and fake.

Created by tech-savvy teams using computer-generated imagery, CGI or virtual influencers look and act like…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Another Mexican journalist murdered, sixth this year
~ Bouteflika ruled for two decades: his legacy will haunt Algerians for many years to come
~ Friday essay: on birds — feathered messengers from deep time
~ Vital Signs: Evergrande may survive, but for its executives expect a fate worse than debt
~ Old, goopy museum specimens can tell fascinating stories of wildlife history. Finally, we can read them
~ Australia has ranked last in an international gender pay gap study — here are 3 ways to do better
~ 'Are you double dosed?' How to ask friends and family if they're vaccinated, and how to handle it if they say no
~ US Government Should End Child Labor at Home
~ Tunisia’s new prime minister asked to prioritise safeguards for press freedom
~ The hidden history of the Black British soundtrack to football
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter