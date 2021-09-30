Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Old, goopy museum specimens can tell fascinating stories of wildlife history. Finally, we can read them

By Erin Hahn, Postdoc, CSIRO
Share this article
Recovering historical genetic data has been severely impeded by the methods used to preserve specimens, from dried butterfly wings to platypus bills floating in alcohol.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Another Mexican journalist murdered, sixth this year
~ Bouteflika ruled for two decades: his legacy will haunt Algerians for many years to come
~ CGI influencers: when the 'people' we follow on social media aren't human
~ Friday essay: on birds — feathered messengers from deep time
~ Vital Signs: Evergrande may survive, but for its executives expect a fate worse than debt
~ Australia has ranked last in an international gender pay gap study — here are 3 ways to do better
~ 'Are you double dosed?' How to ask friends and family if they're vaccinated, and how to handle it if they say no
~ US Government Should End Child Labor at Home
~ Tunisia’s new prime minister asked to prioritise safeguards for press freedom
~ The hidden history of the Black British soundtrack to football
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter