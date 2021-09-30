Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Are you double dosed?' How to ask friends and family if they're vaccinated, and how to handle it if they say no

By Jessica Kaufman, Research Fellow, Vaccine Uptake Group, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Julie Leask, Professor, University of Sydney
The weekend is approaching, your fridge is stocked with cheese and you’re eager to organise a COVID-compliant picnic with other fully vaccinated adults which your local rules stipulate. But choose your guests wisely — only fully vaccinated people can attend, and fines apply if the rules are broken.

These new rules, coming into effect in New South Wales and Victoria, place the responsibility for policing vaccination on individuals. Vaccine…


Read complete article

© The Conversation


