Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Government Should End Child Labor at Home

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A 15-year-old girl works on a tobacco farm in North Carolina. July 2013. © 2013 Human Rights Watch This week, the US Department of Labor (DOL) published its annual global report evaluating 131 countries and territories on their efforts to end the worst forms of child labor. The 1,365-page report found that while 79 countries had made moderate or significant advancement toward ending child labor, 49 had made minimal or no progress. However, a similar assessment of the situation in the US was conspicuous in its absence. The US should examine child labor within its…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Tunisia’s new prime minister asked to prioritise safeguards for press freedom
~ The hidden history of the Black British soundtrack to football
~ Coffee bean prices have doubled in the past year and may double again – what's going on?
~ Nigeria at 61: A giant with challenging crises amid opportunities
~ Nigeria has a plan to de-radicalise and reintegrate ex-terrorists. But it's flawed and needs fixing
~ Can radicalisation be defeated? Yes, if we understand that it happens when people's bonds are broken
~ LGBTQ+ athletes: why more sportspeople than ever are coming out
~ Cannabis products are being sold as sleep remedies – here's the evidence about their effectiveness
~ Heat pumps: UK to install 600,000 a year by 2028 but electrical grid will need massive investment to cope
~ US Supreme Court gets set to address abortion, guns and religion
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter