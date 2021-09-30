Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia’s new prime minister asked to prioritise safeguards for press freedom

By raniac
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on Tunisia’s newly appointed prime minister, Najla Bouden, to implement Tunisia’s undertakings as regard journalistic freedom, independence and pluralism, on the basis of Chapter 2 of Tunisia’s constitution and the country’s international obligations.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


