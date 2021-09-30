Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria has a plan to de-radicalise and reintegrate ex-terrorists. But it's flawed and needs fixing

By Hakeem Onapajo, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Political Science and International Relations, Nile University of Nigeria
Share this article
Studies have shown that terrorism does not end with only a military approach. A coercive counter-terrorism strategy has often produced negative outcomes by promoting more violence and creating humanitarian crisis.

Non-military approaches are increasingly being embraced as a more practical route to eliminating the root cause of terrorism and producing a long-term peaceful outcome. The approach…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Tunisia’s new prime minister asked to prioritise safeguards for press freedom
~ The hidden history of the Black British soundtrack to football
~ Coffee bean prices have doubled in the past year and may double again – what's going on?
~ Nigeria at 61: A giant with challenging crises amid opportunities
~ Can radicalisation be defeated? Yes, if we understand that it happens when people's bonds are broken
~ LGBTQ+ athletes: why more sportspeople than ever are coming out
~ Cannabis products are being sold as sleep remedies – here's the evidence about their effectiveness
~ Heat pumps: UK to install 600,000 a year by 2028 but electrical grid will need massive investment to cope
~ US Supreme Court gets set to address abortion, guns and religion
~ Britney Spears gets free of father's conservatorship – but many others remain shackled by the easily abused legal arrangement
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter