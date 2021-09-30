Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cannabis products are being sold as sleep remedies – here's the evidence about their effectiveness

By Ian Hamilton, Associate Professor of Addiction, University of York
Share this article
Although a recent review found a lack of evidence to support these products, this doesn’t mean cannabis can’t help some people with sleep. We need better research.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Tunisia’s new prime minister asked to prioritise safeguards for press freedom
~ The hidden history of the Black British soundtrack to football
~ Coffee bean prices have doubled in the past year and may double again – what's going on?
~ Nigeria at 61: A giant with challenging crises amid opportunities
~ Nigeria has a plan to de-radicalise and reintegrate ex-terrorists. But it's flawed and needs fixing
~ Can radicalisation be defeated? Yes, if we understand that it happens when people's bonds are broken
~ LGBTQ+ athletes: why more sportspeople than ever are coming out
~ Heat pumps: UK to install 600,000 a year by 2028 but electrical grid will need massive investment to cope
~ US Supreme Court gets set to address abortion, guns and religion
~ Britney Spears gets free of father's conservatorship – but many others remain shackled by the easily abused legal arrangement
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter