Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Heat pumps: UK to install 600,000 a year by 2028 but electrical grid will need massive investment to cope

By Robin Preece, Senior Lecturer in Future Power Systems, University of Manchester
Ali Ehsan, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Future Energy Networks, University of Manchester
In its bid to massively reduce household use of greenhouse gases to net zero by 2050, the UK government aims to encourage the installation of 600,000 heat pumps a year by 2028.

Heat pumps are a relatively new technology that take heat from the air outside, or the ground, to be circulated around a central heating and hot water system,…


© The Conversation -


