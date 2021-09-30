Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why charter schools are not as 'public' as they claim to be

By Kevin Welner, Professor, Education Policy & Law; Director, National Education Policy Center, University of Colorado Boulder
Charter school enrollment grew during the pandemic. But behind these schools’ rising popularity is a history of harsh discipline, inaccessibility and targeted marketing.


© The Conversation -


