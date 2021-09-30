Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Germany election winners, losers, and how the Greens emerged as kingmakers – Podcast

By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast
Daniel Merino, Assistant Science Editor & Co-Host of The Conversation Weekly Podcast
After Germany’s recent election, coalition talks are now underway to determine the composition of the next government and who will succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we explore what the results tell us about German voters’ priorities – and we dig into the history of the Greens, now one of the kingmakers in coalition negotiations.

We also hear from a researcher looking at the health benefits of saunas and hot baths, particularly after…


