Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Juukan Gorge inquiry: a critical turning point in First Nations authority over land management

By Kado Muir, Chair of National Native Title Council and Ngalia Cultural Leader, Indigenous Knowledge
Michal Carrington, Senior Lecturer, Department of Management and Marketing, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
In May 2020, Rio Tinto blasted two rock shelters at Juukan Gorge in the Pilbara as part of its operations to feed an insatiable global appetite for iron ore.

Some 46,000 years of Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people’s spiritual and cultural connections to Juukan Gorge were shaken with a detonation. The shockwaves also resounded globally. People took to social media and the streets to voice their anger at the actions of Rio…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ After buying health company Vectura, tobacco giant Philip Morris will profit from treating the illnesses its products create
~ Sino-British competition in Asia-Pacific
~ Worksafe's hotel quarantine breach penalties are a warning for other employers to keep workers safe from COVID
~ How did politicians and political parties get my mobile number? And how is that legal?
~ Africa: Rights Progress for Pregnant Students
~ The end of furlough: Londoners and workers over 50 will be hardest hit – new research
~ Using valuable inner-city land for car parking? In a housing crisis, that just doesn’t add up
~ Staying afloat: research discovers women’s unique views of COVID-19 in an Indonesian fishing village
~ SNAP benefits are rising for millions of Americans, thanks to a long-overdue 'Thrifty Food Plan' update
~ How making a film exploring Indigenous stories of the night sky enriched my perspective as a scientist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter