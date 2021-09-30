Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After buying health company Vectura, tobacco giant Philip Morris will profit from treating the illnesses its products create

By Kristin Carson-Chahhoud, Associate Research Professor, University of South Australia
Bruce Thompson, Professor and Dean of the School of Health Sciences, Swinburne University of Technology
John Upham, Professor of Respiratory Medicine, The University of Queensland
Share this article
Tobacco giant Philip Morris has acquired British company Vectura, which make puffers and nebulisers that help people with lung disease to breathe.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Sino-British competition in Asia-Pacific
~ Juukan Gorge inquiry: a critical turning point in First Nations authority over land management
~ Worksafe's hotel quarantine breach penalties are a warning for other employers to keep workers safe from COVID
~ How did politicians and political parties get my mobile number? And how is that legal?
~ Africa: Rights Progress for Pregnant Students
~ The end of furlough: Londoners and workers over 50 will be hardest hit – new research
~ Using valuable inner-city land for car parking? In a housing crisis, that just doesn’t add up
~ Staying afloat: research discovers women’s unique views of COVID-19 in an Indonesian fishing village
~ SNAP benefits are rising for millions of Americans, thanks to a long-overdue 'Thrifty Food Plan' update
~ How making a film exploring Indigenous stories of the night sky enriched my perspective as a scientist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter