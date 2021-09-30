Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa: Rights Progress for Pregnant Students

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Teenage mothers carry their children inside the library at the Serene Haven Secondary School, a boarding school with day care and counselling services, in Nyeri, Kenya, January 8, 2021. © 2021 Monicah Mwangi/Reuters (Nairobi) – African countries have taken important steps in recent years to protect the right to education of pregnant students and adolescent mothers, Human Rights Watch said today. Since 2019, at least five sub-Saharan African countries – Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Sierra Leone, Uganda, and São Tomé e Príncipe – have either revoked restrictive or discriminatory…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Sino-British competition in Asia-Pacific
~ The end of furlough: Londoners and workers over 50 will be hardest hit – new research
~ Using valuable inner-city land for car parking? In a housing crisis, that just doesn’t add up
~ Staying afloat: research discovers women’s unique views of COVID-19 in an Indonesian fishing village
~ SNAP benefits are rising for millions of Americans, thanks to a long-overdue 'Thrifty Food Plan' update
~ How making a film exploring Indigenous stories of the night sky enriched my perspective as a scientist
~ The missing ingredient Australia needs to kick its smoking addiction for good
~ What happened during the last government shutdown: 4 essential reads
~ Children with disability are prioritised in the vaccine rollout, but many struggle to get an appointment
~ Australia's threatened species protections are being rewritten. But what's really needed is money and legal teeth
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter