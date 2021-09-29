Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The end of furlough: Londoners and workers over 50 will be hardest hit – new research

By Adam Salisbury, Research Economist, Institute for Fiscal Studies
Jonathan Cribb, Senior Research Economist, Institute for Fiscal Studies
After 19 months of paying to help UK workers to stay in their jobs during the pandemic, the government furlough scheme finishes at the end of September. The cost of almost £70 billion has been enormous, but the scheme has been a clear success story. It is generally credited with the muted…


© The Conversation -


