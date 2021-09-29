Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Staying afloat: research discovers women’s unique views of COVID-19 in an Indonesian fishing village

By Wigke Capri, Staf Pengajar dan Peneliti , Universitas Gadjah Mada
Anastasia Imelda Cahyaningrum, Researcher, Universitas Gadjah Mada
Dias Prasongko, Researcher for Research Centre for Politics and Government (PolGov), Universitas Gadjah Mada
Krisanti Dinda, Researcher and Program Manager for APMA Global Campus of Human Rights (Indonesia Representative), Universitas Gadjah Mada
Naomi Francis, Research Fellow in WASH, gender and social inclusion, Monash University
Share this article
Indonesia is the epicentre of COVID-19 in Southeast Asia, recording more than 4 million cases with among the highest fatality rates in the world.

But for female residents in Tambak Lorok, a small Indonesian fishing village in Central Java where access to water and hygiene is difficult and open defecation is common, they have a bigger problem than the pandemic.

The pandemic may have changed their lives but their greatest challenge, they argue, is still the daily coastal flooding, locally called rob,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The end of furlough: Londoners and workers over 50 will be hardest hit – new research
~ Using valuable inner-city land for car parking? In a housing crisis, that just doesn’t add up
~ SNAP benefits are rising for millions of Americans, thanks to a long-overdue 'Thrifty Food Plan' update
~ How making a film exploring Indigenous stories of the night sky enriched my perspective as a scientist
~ The missing ingredient Australia needs to kick its smoking addiction for good
~ What happened during the last government shutdown: 4 essential reads
~ Children with disability are prioritised in the vaccine rollout, but many struggle to get an appointment
~ Australia's threatened species protections are being rewritten. But what's really needed is money and legal teeth
~ Long-term antidepressant use is effective, but many people can come off them safely – new research
~ Morocco’s Maati Monjib back in court tomorrow
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter