Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How making a film exploring Indigenous stories of the night sky enriched my perspective as a scientist

By Steven Tingay, John Curtin Distinguished Professor (Radio Astronomy), Curtin University
A new 3D film follows two children as they discover the astrophysical story of the universe and Yamaji stories of the sky and land. Making it was an extraordinary cross-cultural experience.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


