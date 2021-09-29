The missing ingredient Australia needs to kick its smoking addiction for good
By Kylie Morphett, Research Fellow, School of Public Health, The University of Queensland
Coral Gartner, Associate Professor, School of Public Health, The University of Queensland
From October 1, Australians will only be able to buy e-cigarettes containing nicotine if they have a prescription from a doctor. But there’s another evidence-based way to help more smokers quit.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 29, 2021