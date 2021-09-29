Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia's threatened species protections are being rewritten. But what's really needed is money and legal teeth

By Stephen Garnett, Professor of Conservation and Sustainable Livelihoods, Charles Darwin University
Share this article
The federal government has proposed changes to threatened species protection which would lead to weaker legal protections. Conservationists are alarmed, but in reality, it’s no great loss.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ SNAP benefits are rising for millions of Americans, thanks to a long-overdue 'Thrifty Food Plan' update
~ How making a film exploring Indigenous stories of the night sky enriched my perspective as a scientist
~ The missing ingredient Australia needs to kick its smoking addiction for good
~ What happened during the last government shutdown: 4 essential reads
~ Children with disability are prioritised in the vaccine rollout, but many struggle to get an appointment
~ Long-term antidepressant use is effective, but many people can come off them safely – new research
~ Morocco’s Maati Monjib back in court tomorrow
~ How the pandemic has changed China’s economy – perhaps for good
~ Afghanistan shows the U.S. folly of trying to implant democratic institutions abroad
~ Rohingya Leader Mohibullah Killed in Bangladesh
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter