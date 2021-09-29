Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Long-term antidepressant use is effective, but many people can come off them safely – new research

By Gemma Lewis, Lecturer, Psychiatry, UCL
Glyn Lewis, Professor of Epidemiological Psychiatry, UCL
Share this article
The number of prescriptions written for antidepressants in wealthy countries has doubled in the past 20 years. This increase is mostly due to people staying on antidepressants for a long time. There are now many people who have been on these drugs for several years and feel fairly well, but are unsure whether they still benefit from taking them.

Many people who have had depression continue to take antidepressants for years for fear that if they stop, they might have a relapse. Most studies of antidepressants and…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ SNAP benefits are rising for millions of Americans, thanks to a long-overdue 'Thrifty Food Plan' update
~ How making a film exploring Indigenous stories of the night sky enriched my perspective as a scientist
~ The missing ingredient Australia needs to kick its smoking addiction for good
~ What happened during the last government shutdown: 4 essential reads
~ Children with disability are prioritised in the vaccine rollout, but many struggle to get an appointment
~ Australia's threatened species protections are being rewritten. But what's really needed is money and legal teeth
~ Morocco’s Maati Monjib back in court tomorrow
~ How the pandemic has changed China’s economy – perhaps for good
~ Afghanistan shows the U.S. folly of trying to implant democratic institutions abroad
~ Rohingya Leader Mohibullah Killed in Bangladesh
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter