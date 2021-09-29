Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Morocco’s Maati Monjib back in court tomorrow

By raniac
NewsAs a court in Rabat prepares to resume hearing Maati Monjib’s appeal tomorrow, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) urges the Moroccan authorities to end the years of judicial persecution of this journalist and historian with French and Moroccan dual nationality.


© Reporters without borders -


