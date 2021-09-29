How the pandemic has changed China’s economy – perhaps for good
By Gilles Guiheux, Professeur, socio-histoire de la Chine, CESSMA (UMR 245), Université de Paris
Guo Ye, Doctorante au Centre d’études en sciences sociales sur les mondes africains, américains et asiatiques (CESSMA), Université de Paris
Ke Huang, Doctorant en sociologie au Laboratoire de Changement Social et Politique (LCSP), Université de Paris
Li Jun, Doctorante au Centre d’études en sciences sociales sur les mondes africains, américains et asiatiques (CESSMA), Université de Paris
Manon Laurent, Doctorante au Centre d’études en sciences sociales sur les mondes africains, américains et asiatiques (CESSMA), Université de Paris
Renyou Hou, Anthropologue, postdoctorant de la Fondation Chiang Ching-kuo, au LESC (Laboratoire d'ethnologie et de sociologie comparative), Université Paris Nanterre – Université Paris Lumières
China was the first country to be affected by Covid-19 and took unprecedented lockdown measures that led to a historic decline in growth of at least 6% in 2020. But in 2021, the country has mounted a recovery and economic growth is projected to reach 8.5 percent by the end of the year, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.
…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 29, 2021