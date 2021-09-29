Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan’s President offers placating words in response to RSF’s criticism

By jcavelier
Share this article
NewsAzerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has denied any involvement in the attempted murder of Mahammad Mirzali, a dissident Azerbaijani blogger who found a refuge in France, or in the harassment of other critics of his government who are now based abroad, and has instead accused Reporters Without Borders (RSF) of bias.In an inte


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ The rise of dark web design: how sites manipulate you into clicking
~ Being good at maths might help you become great at sports – Emma Raducanu showed us why
~ Rewilding: conservationists want to let elephants loose in Europe – here's what could happen
~ South Africa’s employment tax incentive is not a success story
~ How illegal fishing off Cameroon's coast worsens maritime security
~ Combining an HIV vaccine with immunotherapy may reduce the need for daily medication
~ The music of proteins is made audible through a computer program that learns from Chopin
~ North Korea: the rise and rise of 'first sister' Kim Yo-jong
~ The 9 psychological barriers that lead to COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and refusal
~ Spirit photography: 19th-century innovation in bereavement rituals was likely invented by a woman
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter