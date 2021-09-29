Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Combining an HIV vaccine with immunotherapy may reduce the need for daily medication

By Sheikh Abdul Rahman, Postdoctoral Fellow in Microbiology and Immunology, Emory University
Bhrugu Yagnik, Postdoctoral Fellow in Microbiology and Immunology, Emory University
Rama Rao Amara, Professor of Microbology and Immunology, Emory University
Share this article
People with HIV need to take daily medication to keep the virus at bay. A study has found that a new treatment combination could boost immunity and control virus levels even after stopping medication.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Azerbaijan’s President offers placating words in response to RSF’s criticism
~ The rise of dark web design: how sites manipulate you into clicking
~ Being good at maths might help you become great at sports – Emma Raducanu showed us why
~ Rewilding: conservationists want to let elephants loose in Europe – here's what could happen
~ South Africa’s employment tax incentive is not a success story
~ How illegal fishing off Cameroon's coast worsens maritime security
~ The music of proteins is made audible through a computer program that learns from Chopin
~ North Korea: the rise and rise of 'first sister' Kim Yo-jong
~ The 9 psychological barriers that lead to COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and refusal
~ Spirit photography: 19th-century innovation in bereavement rituals was likely invented by a woman
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter