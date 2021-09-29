Combining an HIV vaccine with immunotherapy may reduce the need for daily medication
By Sheikh Abdul Rahman, Postdoctoral Fellow in Microbiology and Immunology, Emory University
Bhrugu Yagnik, Postdoctoral Fellow in Microbiology and Immunology, Emory University
Rama Rao Amara, Professor of Microbology and Immunology, Emory University
People with HIV need to take daily medication to keep the virus at bay. A study has found that a new treatment combination could boost immunity and control virus levels even after stopping medication.
