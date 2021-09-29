Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The 9 psychological barriers that lead to COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and refusal

By Geneviève Beaulieu-Pelletier, Psychologue, conférencière et professeure associée, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Share this article
The fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is putting pressure on hospital networks, upsetting many and making vaccine refusals seem foolish. To better understand what leads someone refuse or delay vaccination, it is important to identify the psychological barriers that underlie the decision.

As a clinical psychologist who works mainly with adults suffering from personality, anxiety and mood disorders, I have a front-row seat for observing the distress, frustration and unease of those at the heart of this pandemic.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Azerbaijan’s President offers placating words in response to RSF’s criticism
~ The rise of dark web design: how sites manipulate you into clicking
~ Being good at maths might help you become great at sports – Emma Raducanu showed us why
~ Rewilding: conservationists want to let elephants loose in Europe – here's what could happen
~ South Africa’s employment tax incentive is not a success story
~ How illegal fishing off Cameroon's coast worsens maritime security
~ Combining an HIV vaccine with immunotherapy may reduce the need for daily medication
~ The music of proteins is made audible through a computer program that learns from Chopin
~ North Korea: the rise and rise of 'first sister' Kim Yo-jong
~ Spirit photography: 19th-century innovation in bereavement rituals was likely invented by a woman
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter