Human Rights Observatory

RSF, FPU and the CPJ create the people’s Tribunal to indict governments, seek justice for murdered journalists

NewsIn an unprecedented effort to achieve justice in the killing of journalists, three leading press freedom groups have established a People's Tribunal to investigate their murders and hold governments accountable. The Tribunal, a form of grassroots justice, relies on investigations and high quality legal analysis involving specific cases in three countries. An opening hearing will be held on 2 November in The Hague.


© Reporters without borders -


