Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turnbull slams 'deceitful' Morrison for giving Australia a reputation as untrustworthy

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Malcolm Turnbull has accused Scott Morrison of trashing Australia’s reputation for trustworthiness and putting national security at risk, in a swingeing attack on the Prime Minister’s handling of the cancellation of the French submarine contract.

Turnbull also revealed that since the blow-up with France he had spoken to French President Emmanuel Macron – describing him as a friend and “an enormously important figure in global politics”. Macron has refused to take Morrison’s call, after the government quashed its contract effectively without notice.

Turnbull declined to go…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF, FPU and the CPJ create the people’s Tribunal to indict governments, seek justice for murdered journalists
~ RSF Turkey representative’s retrial: “time to end five years of judicial incoherence”
~ Children who eat more fruits and vegetables have better mental health – new study
~ Walt Disney's radical vision for a new kind of city
~ Why Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg may be in hot water with the SEC
~ New NCAA endorsement rules could benefit women more than men
~ Francis Scott Key: One of the anti-slavery movement's great villains
~ An autonomous robot may have already killed people – here's how the weapons could be more destabilizing than nukes
~ Ancient Americans made art deep within the dark zones of caves throughout the Southeast
~ Avoiding water bankruptcy in the drought-troubled Southwest: What the US and Iran can learn from each other
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter