Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Francis Scott Key: One of the anti-slavery movement's great villains

By Bennett Parten, Ph.D. Candidate in History, Yale University
Share this article
Few people embody the contradictions of U.S. history like the author of the Star Spangled Banner, someone who denounced slavery as a moral wrong but rejected racial equality.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF, FPU and the CPJ create the people’s Tribunal to indict governments, seek justice for murdered journalists
~ RSF Turkey representative’s retrial: “time to end five years of judicial incoherence”
~ Turnbull slams 'deceitful' Morrison for giving Australia a reputation as untrustworthy
~ Children who eat more fruits and vegetables have better mental health – new study
~ Walt Disney's radical vision for a new kind of city
~ Why Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg may be in hot water with the SEC
~ New NCAA endorsement rules could benefit women more than men
~ An autonomous robot may have already killed people – here's how the weapons could be more destabilizing than nukes
~ Ancient Americans made art deep within the dark zones of caves throughout the Southeast
~ Avoiding water bankruptcy in the drought-troubled Southwest: What the US and Iran can learn from each other
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter