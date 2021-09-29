Tolerance.ca
Avoiding water bankruptcy in the drought-troubled Southwest: What the US and Iran can learn from each other

By Mojtaba Sadegh, Assistant Professor of Civil Engineering, Boise State University
Ali Mirchi, Assistant Professor of Water Resources Engineering, Oklahoma State University
Amir AghaKouchak, Professor of Civil & Environmental Engineering, University of California, Irvine
Kaveh Madani, Visiting Fellow, Yale University
Cities and farmers in the Southwest are resorting to unsustainable strategies to pull in more water. Iran has tried many of these strategies and shows how they can go wrong.


