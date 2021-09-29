Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China's problem with property: the domino effect of Evergrande's huge debts

By Qing Wang, Professor of Marketing and Innovation, Director, Marketing Innovation and The Chinese and Emerging Economies (MICEE) Network, Warwick Business School, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
Share this article
The Chinese property giant Evergrande is suffering under an enormous pile of debt, reportedly worth US$305 billion (£220 billion). There have been angry protests at its headquarters, shares have tumbled, and the eyes of the financial world remain anxiously focused on its future.

Put simply, the situation at Evergrande is dire. And the potential impact of its troubles reaches…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF, FPU and the CPJ create the people’s Tribunal to indict governments, seek justice for murdered journalists
~ RSF Turkey representative’s retrial: “time to end five years of judicial incoherence”
~ Turnbull slams 'deceitful' Morrison for giving Australia a reputation as untrustworthy
~ Children who eat more fruits and vegetables have better mental health – new study
~ Walt Disney's radical vision for a new kind of city
~ Why Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg may be in hot water with the SEC
~ New NCAA endorsement rules could benefit women more than men
~ Francis Scott Key: One of the anti-slavery movement's great villains
~ An autonomous robot may have already killed people – here's how the weapons could be more destabilizing than nukes
~ Ancient Americans made art deep within the dark zones of caves throughout the Southeast
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter