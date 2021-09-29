Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Dark patterns’: the movement driving websites to be manipulative by design

By Daniel Fitton, Reader in User Experience Design, University of Central Lancashire
The vast majority of websites you visit now greet you with a pop-up. This annoying impediment to your seamless web browsing is called the “cookie banner”, and it’s there to secure your consent, as per online privacy laws, for websites to retain information about you between browsing sessions.

The cookie banner purports to offer you a choice: consent to only the essential cookies that help maintain your browsing functionality, or accept…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


