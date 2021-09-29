Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Call for release of five journalists held in Iraqi Kurdistan

By alexandraek
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Metro Center, an Iraqi Kurdish NGO that defends journalists’ rights, call for the immediate release of five journalists detained in Iraqi Kurdistan, three of whom are on hunger strike in protest against the conditions in which they are being held.The three freelance journalists on hunger strike are Sherwan Sherwani, Ayaz Karam and Guhdar Zebari.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


