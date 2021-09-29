Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: The push to run independents on issues of climate and integrity

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Michelle Grattan discusses the rise of independent candidates in the 2022 federal election and how their campaigns will be helped by a big war chest and plenty of strategic advise


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Call for release of five journalists held in Iraqi Kurdistan
~ Pakistan’s government wants to impose centralised censorship office
~ RSF, FPU and the CPJ create the people’s Tribunal to indict governments, seek justice for murdered journalists on the occasion of International Day to End Impunity celebrated every year on 2 November.
~ Who is Fumio Kishida, Japan's new prime minister?
~ How to ensure global debates about inequality are informed by views from developing countries
~ How Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors became an LGBTQ+ anthem
~ Climate fight: the world's biggest negotiation – introducing a new podcast series
~ Head of UNAIDS unpacks the knock-on effects of COVID-19. And what needs to be done
~ 'An idealised Australian ethos': why Bluey is an audience favourite, even for adults without kids
~ Nigeria needs to address incessant strikes by doctors. It can't afford not to
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter