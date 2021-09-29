Head of UNAIDS unpacks the knock-on effects of COVID-19. And what needs to be done
By Imraan Valodia, Dean of the Faculty of Commerce, Law and Management, and Head of the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies, University of the Witwatersrand
The COVID-19 pandemic has deepened global inequities. The world’s poor have bore the brunt of national lockdowns and will struggle to recover and poorer countries have been unable to rollout comprehensive vaccination campaigns because of a grossly unequal distribution of vaccines. On top of this COVID-19 has also derailed progress against diseases that affect poor people. Imraan Valodia sat down for a conversation with Winnie Byanyima, the Executive Director of UNAIDS.
Imraan Valodia: What impact has COVID-19 had on the fight against HIV in countries,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 29, 2021