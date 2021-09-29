Tolerance.ca
'An idealised Australian ethos': why Bluey is an audience favourite, even for adults without kids

By Liam Burke, Associate Professor and Cinema and Screen Studies Discipline Leader, Swinburne University of Technology
Djoymi Baker, Lecturer in Cinema Studies, RMIT University
Jessica Balanzategui, Senior Lecturer in Cinema and Screen Studies, Swinburne University of Technology
Joanna McIntyre, Lecturer in Media Studies, Swinburne University of Technology
‘Bush wees’, family games, vasectomy decisions … new research considers why the Emmy award-winning animated series Bluey is so popular — and finds it can be read on many levels.


