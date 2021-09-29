Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria needs to address incessant strikes by doctors. It can't afford not to

By Sylvester C. Chima, Associate Professor & Head: Programme of Bio & Research Ethics and Medical Law, College of Health Sciences, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Doctor and healthcare worker strikes are a global phenomenon reported both in highly industrialised and developing countries. Healthcare worker strikes are of growing concern for international and local health authorities. They represent a barrier to achieving the universal health coverage as envisaged by the World Health Organisation.

WHO envisions ‘a sufficient capacity of well-trained, motivated health…


© The Conversation -


